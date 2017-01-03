Dish: Twine’s fresh tuna skewers

Twine, the specialty food and meat market that opened in Mid City last August, specializes in local proteins as well as prepared items made by Chef Steven Diehl. The angle here is boutique ingredients, meal kits and completed suppers that make life easier for those who like to eat well. Among the easiest—and tastiest—items in the case is the fresh tuna skewers: sashimi-grade chunks of tender Ahi tuna sliced with precision by Diehl, a trained sushi chef who has worked in sushi restaurants in Idaho, the Virgin Islands and Nantucket. The tuna is marinated in sweet chili sauce and can be lightly seared or eaten raw right off the skewer. Diehl also uses the fish in his own Hawaiian poke, a salad of tuna, mango, avocado and green onion tossed in a spicy soy sauce. “Most of the Twine menu is very global,” says Diehl. “There a lot of Asian, European and South American influences.” Twine also has limited tables for dine-in service.

Find Twine:

2921 Government Street

225-334-9808

twinebr.com

Hours:

Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.